VC, AIOU terms role of religious scholars as vital for reforming society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Vice-Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, emphasized the importance of translations in promoting Islamic values, traditions, and culture.

He stated that translation is the most effective means of intellectual progress and serves as a window to understanding other languages and civilizations. Therefore, the process of translations in Pakistan needs to be expanded, and scholars and the religious community can play an exemplary role in this noble cause.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of a five-day training workshop titled "Translation as a Science," held yesterday at the university.

He further stated that the promotion of Islamic values and traditions has, unfortunately, remained a distant dream, which now needs to be realized.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the elevated status of religious scholars in society, noting that their words carry weight, and people trust and believe what they say.

He urged religious scholars to take the lead in promoting Islamic values and contributing to societal reform.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood thanked Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies, and Fakhruddin Akhunzada, Executive Director of the Forum for Language Initiatives, for organizing the workshop and congratulated them on its success.

The workshop was organized by the university's Center for Languages and Translation Studies in collaboration with the Forum for Language Initiatives.

It provided translation training to participants from 12 different languages.

Participants expressed their views, describing the training as highly beneficial.

They shared that they had learned the principles and techniques of translation within a short period. They also requested that such training workshops continue in the future.

Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies, Fakhruddin Akhunzada, Executive Director of the Forum for Language Initiatives, faculty member Dr. Lubna Umar, and others also spoke at the event.

They emphasized the use of technological tools in translations and the importance of maintaining neutrality in the translation process.

Dr. Ghulam Ali mentioned that the Vice-Chancellor's support was instrumental in the success of the workshop.

Fakhruddin Akhunzada stated that this was their second collaborative event with Allama Iqbal Open University, which had been highly successful. He expressed a commitment to continuing such events and training workshops in the future.

The closing ceremony of the five-day workshop was attended by the University's Registrar, Raja Umar Younis along with all principal officers and faculty members.