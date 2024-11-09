Open Menu

VC AIOU Visits Allama Iqbal’s Mausoleum, Pays Tribute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood commemorated the 147th birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal by visiting the poet-philosopher’s mausoleum.

Dr. Mahmood paid homage by laying a floral wreath and offering prayers for the security and progress of Pakistan. He was accompanied by Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Toqueer Ahmad Khan, and Lahore Region Director, Malik Amanullah.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his reflections on Iqbal's legacy in the visitors' book, honoring the national poet’s enduring contributions.

In a message to students, Dr. Mahmood highlighted Iqbal's message of "Khudi" (selfhood), urging the younger generation to foster self-confidence and strive towards meaningful goals that benefit the nation.

He encouraged students to work towards eradicating societal ills and building an ideal society grounded in peace, tolerance, brotherhood, and generosity. He stressed that true selfhood enables individuals to rise above their circumstances and succeed.

Dr. Mahmood called on the youth to make studying Iqbal's philosophy a part of their lives, finding inspiration in his wisdom across all areas of life.

He also emphasized that on this day, students should renew their commitment to education and to the advancement and prosperity of the country.

