VC AIOU visits KUST

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood on Sunday visited Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on the invitation of its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood visited various departments of the University, Incubation Center and Youth Development Center and lauded the University's Vice-Chancellor and administration.