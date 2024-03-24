Open Menu

VC AIOU Visits KUST

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

VC AIOU visits KUST

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood on Sunday visited Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on the invitation of its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood visited various departments of the University, Incubation Center and Youth Development Center and lauded the University's Vice-Chancellor and administration.

Related Topics

Technology Kohat Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

16 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

16 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

16 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

16 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

16 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

16 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

16 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

16 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan