VC AIOU Visits KUST
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood on Sunday visited Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on the invitation of its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin.
Dr. Nasir Mehmood visited various departments of the University, Incubation Center and Youth Development Center and lauded the University's Vice-Chancellor and administration.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan Arts Council signs MoU with WU to promote fine arts in south Punjab7 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to set up ‘School Councils’ under the first phase to recruit visiting teachers14 seconds ago
-
Son kills father in Kohat18 seconds ago
-
CM Sindh takes action on tragic killing of six persons near Nawabshah10 minutes ago
-
Railways intend to revive Safari Tourist Train exploring Potohar’s scenic beauty20 minutes ago
-
Traffic police to impart driving training to women journalists20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide low-cost, affordable living opportunities: Pirzada20 minutes ago
-
Five held with contraband30 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi Festival30 minutes ago
-
Six held with 288 kites30 minutes ago
-
Five held for doing wheelie30 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-1240 minutes ago