VC AIOU Visits Mazar-e-Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood visited mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 146th birthday of the great philosopher and poet of the East. Dr Nasir paid homage to the national poet and offered Fateha.

Dr.

Nasir said that there is a way forward in Iqbal's philosophy and we must read and understand his philosophy and poetry, said a press release on Thursday.

He added that Iqbal was a great poet and thinker who stressed upon the establishment of a society based upon the human values and islamic ideology.

Dr Nasir emphasized the actualisation of Iqbal's dreams and advice, and the concept of Khudi for youth.

He said that "Iqbal Corner" has been established in the central library of AIOU. Dr Nasir wrote his impressions in the visitor's book.

