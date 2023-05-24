UrduPoint.com

VC AIOU Visits Regional Campus Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood has said the university was taking various steps to further improve the quality of education.

The VC said, "Consultation with all stakeholders is necessary to achieve the goals." He made these remarks during his visit to the AIOU's Regional Campus Sargodha yesterday.

He met with the tutors, examiners, and staff and said, "Providing all possible facilities to the students and improvement of the academic quality of AIOU are my top priorities." Dr Nasir Mahmood said, "The faculty members, principal officers, regional directors, employees, tutors, resource persons, examination, and other staff are the stakeholders of the university, and we all must work together to raise the quality of education of AIOU.

" He was accompanied by the Director General (DG) of Regional Services Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, and the Head of Sargodha Regional Campus Dr Zubair Ahmad Shah.

Dr Nasir along with his team visited the under-construction building of the University's Regional Campus.

He inspected the construction work and directed the early completion of the project.

"The new regional campus of the university will provide state-of-the-art educational facilities to the students of the Sargodha region," he informed.

