VC AIOU visits shrine of Maulana Rumi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum visited shrine of Maulana Rumi in Konya, Turkey and offered Fatiha.

He paid glorious tributes to one of the greatest and renowned Sufi mystic, philosopher and religious scholar of the Islamic world, a press release said.

He, also, visited Maqam Iqbal, situated next to Maulana's grave, which was established in the remembrance of great ideological, philosophical and poetic contributions of Allama Iqbal.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum was given state protocol on reaching Konya. During a meeting with the Mayor of Konya, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that Maulana Rumi lives in the hearts of Pakistani nation as a Sufi saint of great fame and repute.

He, further, added that AIOU has established three chairs of excellence and one of them is exclusively dedicated to Allama Iqbal.

He said that in order to promote and strengthen research on Iqbal and his spiritual leader Maulana Rumi, AIOU will invite renowned scholars from Turkey to address AIOU academia and students.

He said that International Collaboration and Exchange Office of AIOU has been assigned the task to initiate collaborations and exchange programs between AIOU and leading Turkish universities.

He thanked the Mayor for warm reception and special arrangements to visit Moqam Iqbal which is currently closed for the tourists because of renovation.

The Mayor of Konya graciously invited Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum to visit Turkey again with a delegation of AIOU.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum is on official visit of turkey these days and is accompanied by Dr Zahid Majeed, Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, AIOU.

Prof. Zia also met General Secretary of Municipal Corporations, Konya, who shared his memories of Pakistan as a young student. He said that he has strong bonding with Pakistan and Turkish nation has great respect, affection and love for the Pakistani nation.

He admired Pakistani nation for actively participating in Khilafat Movement and Reshmi Romal Movement. Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum was also invited by a Konya tv channel for the interview.

During the interview, besides sharing his vision as VC, AIOU, he thanked the mayor and secretary general of municipality of Konya for their special arrangements and warm hospitality.