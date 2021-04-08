UrduPoint.com
VC AIOU Vows To Collaborate With EWA For University's Development

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:38 PM

VC AIOU vows to collaborate with EWA for university's development

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor reiterated to collaborate with elected representatives of Employees Welfare Association (EWA) for raising quality standards and further progress and development of university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor reiterated to collaborate with elected representatives of Employees Welfare Association (EWA) for raising quality standards and further progress and development of university.

VC AIOU Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum expressed these views during his meeting with the newly elected representatives of Employees Welfare Association (EWA) on Thursday.

Addressing the EWA representatives, he said divine providence has established the system of reward and punishment for just and smoot functioning of this world so that goodness may prevail, and evil is shunned.

He said that progress and development of the institutions is, also, grounded in fair application of the same principle.

The employees who work with an utmost sense of devotion, dedication and commitment not only ensure institutional progress but also promising future for themselves, he added.

He congratulated the new office bearers and assured them maximum cooperation of AIOU administration in resolving legitimate issues of the employees.

EWA President, Daleel Khan, Vice President, Raja Sabir, and General Secretary, Muhammad Naeedm, assured the Vice Chancellor, AIOU of maximum cooperation of their association.

Moreover, the newly elected representatives appreciated and thanked AIOU administration for providing peaceful and congenial environment throughout the process of elections and announcement of results.

They, further, added that they believe in negotiation and dialogue for peacefully resolving genuine issues of employees. Therefore, they have unanimously decided to extend full support to Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum for the betterment of AIOU and its employees.

