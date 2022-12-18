VC, AJk University stresses for skilled human resources

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi has said that the demand for skilled human resources in the medical field is increasing with each passing day across the globe.

"We need to adopt effective strategies to train the clinical and non-clinical healthcare workforce to take advantage of it," he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception given in honor of the Commandant Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad Brigadier Zahid Hussain by UAJK Health and Medical Sciences Department here the other day. Dr Abbasi remarked that all those institutions involved in human resource development in the highly demanding medical field deserved to be appreciated and supported by both civil society and the government.

Acknowledging the quality healthcare services of the CMH Muzaffarabad along with its training program for the students of UAJK, the VC termed it the pioneer institution which first started medical services in the area for the masses with the assistance of the Army Medical Corps (AMC). He expressed his pleasure over the availability of quality teaching hospitals like CMH, AIMS, and RIC for the UAJK students of various medical specialties where they are receiving quality medical technology training.

The VC thanked Brig Zahid Hussain of the Army Medical Corps, and the Health Department of the AJK government for their consistent support in providing training opportunities to the students of the varsity.

Addressing the reception as a chief guest, Brig Zahid Hussain expressed pleasure to interact with the management, faculty, and students of the UAJK in one sitting and said that he was extremely satisfied with the collective efforts of CMH and UAJK that was not only benefiting humanity but also a great service to the nation and country.

Brig Hussain stated that the health sector has now become an industry in the world and there is a great demand for medically trained manpower in the private sector as well. He urged the students to explore and get benefit from the opportunities available in the health sector worldwide. He added that equipping the hospital with adequate human resources and the latest diagnostic equipment is at the top of his priorities.

"In three to four months, a state-of-the-art MRI machine provided by Pak Army is being installed in the hospital" the commandant informed. Brig Hussain further said that apart from this, new electro-medical equipment is being installed in the Radiology Department, and new Ultrasound Machines and Laboratory kits are also in the process of installation to provide modern diagnostic facilities to the common man at their doorsteps.