VC AUP Emphasizes To Play Role In Promotion Of Quality Education

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor, Agriculture University of Peshawar (AUP) Prof Dr Jehan Bakht on Thursday emphasized on employees to play an imperative role in the development of the university, promotion of quality education and research besides other co-curricular activities.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 115th syndicate meeting of the University here.

The Vice-Chancellor welcomed all the syndicate members. Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmad presented the agenda of the meeting.

The syndicate members Vice Chancellor FATA University (HEC Nominee) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Janzeb Khan, Prof. Dr. Shamaila Basheer, University of Peshawar, Additional Secretary Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperative Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tahir, Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Fayaz, Deputy Secretary Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Habib Ul Hassan, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Ahmed Khan, Dean Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences Prof.

Dr. Dawood Jan, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahmadur Rahman Saljoqi, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Sarzamin Khan, Dean Faculty of Rural Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Himayatullah Khan, Prof. Dr. Abdul Mateen Khattak, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Dr. Sartaj Alam, Dr. Bashir Ahmed, Dr. Saleemullah, Director of Internal Audit Dr. Abdul Salam, Director of Administration Dr. Muhammad Ilyas and University Treasurer Mujahideen Uddin attended the meeting.

