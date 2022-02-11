UrduPoint.com

VC Chairman KWSB Chairs Meeting On Supply/drainage Issues Of Korangi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Syed Najmi Alam on Friday said that all the problems of supply and drainage in Korangi district should be resolved immediately and report should be submitted to him.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the officials concerned to resolve water supply and drainage issues in District Korangi, at Chairman Secretariat Karsaz.

Earlier, the VC KW&SB was briefed about the problems of water supply and drainage which are being confronted by the residents of Korangi.

Najmi Alam said that he would visit District Korangi next week and inspect the ongoing works himself.

He said that the KW&SB is resolving the problems of the masses related to supply and drainage under the supervision of MD Water Board Engineer Asadullah Khan.

