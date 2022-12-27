UrduPoint.com

VC Chairs 13th Meeting Of Academic Council At UoT

Published December 27, 2022

VC chairs 13th meeting of Academic Council at UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad expressed his satisfaction that highly qualified faculty members including twenty-seven PhDs faculty are making their utmost efforts in disseminating research-led quality education in this rapidly growing university for shaping the future of around 4 thousand students in twenty-seven academic programs.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over the 13th meeting of the Academic Council the University held at UoT.

He said that it was heartwarming that the academic programs and teaching methods at Turbat University were in line with contemporary requirements.

The Council discussed and resolved various agenda items including the issuance of an Associate Degree after completion of four semesters (two years) from the BS program as per HEC policy, and a draft of SoPs for the UoT affiliated colleges assurance 2022.

Associate Degree Program of different affiliated colleges, amendment in university hostel rules, university students disciplinary rules and regulations 2022, university uniform clothes for the BS students, establishment of new faculties, faculty workload policy 2023, university academic rules for undergraduate programs, revised fee structure for undergraduate and graduate programs, annual academic Calendar 2023, and minutes of different meetings.

Besides Vice Chancellor, the meeting was also attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Deans, Registrar, Directors, Principals of different affiliated colleges, and other members of the Council. All members expressed their gratitude for the efforts put in by the faculty members and administrative staff under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad in uplifting the university and promoting quality higher education in this part of the country.

