QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The 13th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Turbat was held at video conference room of the University on Wednesday with the University's Vice Chancellor . Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad in the Chair.

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor thanked all members of the meeting for their useful contributions in promoting quality education and research activities in the University and its affiliated colleges.

He assured to utilize all resources to facilitate the research scholars in conducting their research projects with quality. He expressed his satisfaction over the academic and research progress of the University. The members of the Board highly appreciated the initiatives of the Vice Chancellor in uplifting the status of the University and improving standard of education and research in the University and its affiliated colleges.

The Board considered various agenda items which included thesis guidelines format, viva voce reports, thesis evaluation reports, and synopsis of various M.

Phil. scholars.

The body also deliberated and resolved the matters related to admission of M.Phil. scholars in the Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) and extension in the duration of the MS scholars in the Management Sciences Department.

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Legal Education, Dr. Naeemullah, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and business Administration, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Dean Academics, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr. Roohullah, Chairperson, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, Prof. Amanullah, Principal, Atta Shad Degree College Turbat, Ms. Nazal, Principal, Girls Degree College Turbat, Shakeel Ahmed, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Idrees Waris, Director Academics and Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar attended the meeting.