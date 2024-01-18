KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The 7th Senate meeting of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) was held on Thursday at Senate Hall with Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai in chair the meeting on behalf of the Chief Minister Sindh, who authorized him

for it due to his other engagements.

According to the spokesman, the Senate meeting after a detailed discussion approved the minutes of the 6th Senate meetings and actions taken on its decisions. It also passed resolution on the annual budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and revised budget estimated for the financial year 2022-23. Another resolution on the annual statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 against non-development recurring resources was passed.

Apart from it, a resolution on the annual statement of accounts relating to the development projects of the university for the financial year 2022-23 including expansion of SMIU’s city campus and development of SMIU’s Malir Campus in the education city was passed.

Speaking at the meeting the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU came out from the deficit, now it is stable in many ways, this is why it fully concentrates on quality education and research and development projects.

The vice chancellor said they were living in the competent world, where many challenges are ahead of us, but the universities of the country have to make themselves financially sustainable by generating their own resources and SMIU is working on it.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said a high-tech lab for researchers has been established at SMIU with the cost of 11 million rupees, which were donated by an alumnus Dr. Ibrahim Mulla. Likewise, seven research journals are being published and these are recognized by the HEC.

He informed the Senate the SMIU besides its main library had established another liberty at the I.T Tower, with the name of an alumnus Allama I.I. Kazi. It caters the needs of the students of the information technology related departments.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai informed the Senate that SMIU was working to make a plan for the next ten years, as how the SMIU will reflect in the coming ten years. In this respect two faculty members of SMIU Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor and Quratulain Nazir, Assistant Professor are working with the help of Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

The vice chancellor lauded the role of outdoing members of the Senate played for the betterment of SMIU during their tenure and welcomed the new members of the Senate.

The members of the Senate appreciated the services of Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai rendering for SMIU’s development since the last three and half years.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro, Dr. A.Q. Mughal, Research Professor, Greenwich University (Nominee of Sindh HEC), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi (Nominee of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad), Noor Ahmed Samo, Secretary, Universities & Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Memon, Ex-Chairman, board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Prof. Dr. Tanweer Hussain, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, Dr. Khalida Ghous, former Managing Director, Social Polity & Development Center (SPDC) and Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Ex-Federal Minister and others.