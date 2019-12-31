UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Chairs University Of Turbat (UoT)'s 10th Meeting Of Finance, Planning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:24 PM

VC chairs University of Turbat (UoT)'s 10th meeting of finance, planning

University of Turbat (UoT)'s Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Tuesday said the development of any institution depends upon better financial management and good governance and his institution would never compromise over the financial excellence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :University of Turbat (UoT)'s Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Tuesday said the development of any institution depends upon better financial management and good governance and his institution would never compromise over the financial excellence.

He said there were meritocracy and transparency in disbursing university's budgets for the development of university's infrastructure and promotion of higher education.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 10th meeting of Finance & Planning Committee of UoT in the meeting room.

VC UoT Abdul Razzaq said financial discipline and appropriate planning were the integral part of the Turbat University, due to which the university building was completed in due course of time without compromising over quality. He maintained academic excellence was in its full swing in Turbat University and better planning was underway for the further growth of the university.

The meeting was also attended by Syed Samer Sibtain Deputy Director Budget Higher Education (HEC), UoT's Registrar Ghulam Farooq, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Prof Dr.

Gul Hassan, UoT's Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Haneef Ur Rahman, UoT's Director Finance Shahbeek Syed, Associate Prof Dr. Manzoor Ahmed from Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) Uthal, Chairperson Management Sciences department of UoT Dr. Waseem Barkat and Principal Government Girls College Turbat Ms Zohra Baloch.

Besides confirming the minutes of the 9th meeting of Finance and Planning Committee, the house also discussed and resolved the budget of UoT's Sub-Campus at Panjgur. The matter related to finalizing the investment of Employees Fund, Fee Waiver to top ranking students of UoT, Affiliation Fee and other charges of affiliated Colleges, Up-gradation of Ministerial Staff, relief in payment of Tuition Fee to dependent of UoT's employees and remuneration for keynote speaker/subject expert.

Related Topics

Education Water Budget Agriculture Turbat Lasbela Panjgur Uthal Abdul Razzaq HEC From Government Top

Recent Stories

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia goes up by 191 % i ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar loses 09 paisa in interbank

6 minutes ago

DC South Waziristan pays surprise visit to health ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Police Detain 5 Syrians Planning New Year' ..

4 minutes ago

Australia’s Fox Sports announces new Test team

18 minutes ago

Biometric verification mandatory for registration, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.