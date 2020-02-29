VC condoles death of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University students

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Arsalan Arain, a student of the university and his friend Babar Memon in a fatal road accident

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Arsalan Arain, a student of the university and his friend Babar Memon in a fatal road accident.

The Vice Chancellor also prayed for early recovery of students Farhan Memon and Ibad Solangi who received injuries in the accident.