VC congratulates civil awards winners of PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated civil award winners associated with Punjab University.

Punjab University's Member Syndicate Dr Allama Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi have been decorated with Sitara-i-Imtiaz while former professor Prof Dr Kanwal Amin of Information Management, Prof Dr Sajjad Naseer of Political Science and incumbent professor and Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir have been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Along with them, a number of PU alumni have also received civil awards in various categories. In a press statement, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that this is a moment of pride for Punjab University that the services of eminent personalities, who are associated with Punjab University, have been acknowledged by the government of Pakistan. He said, "PU alumni have contributed to the development of our country in all the fields and we are proud of them."