VC Constitutes 4 Special Cells To Supervise Anti-dengue Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:11 PM

VC constitutes 4 special cells to supervise anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMC) Dr Muhammad Umer has constituted four special cells to provide clinical facilities to dengue patients and to supervise the entire anti-dengue campaign here on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, the cells including Bed Bureau Management, Facilitating Medical Teams from outside facilities, Dengue Dash board Management and Media Cell would work under the RMU VC.

RMC Prof Dr Rai Muhammad Asghar has been made in-charge of Bed Bureau Management and he will ensure the provision and distribution of beds to RMU and allied hospitals for dengue patients.

Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Rafique Ahmed and DMS Dr Muhammad Naeem will provide lodging and logistic facilities to medical teams designated by the district administration and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department.

AMS Holy Family Hospital Dr Tanveer Akhtar will be responsible for gathering and uploading of data of dengue patients at the Dash Board of the Punjab Information Technology Board while Dr Muhammad Umer will personally look after the media cell.

No other person except AMS HFH Dr Tanveer Akhtar, AMS BBH Zafar Iqbal and AMS DHQ Dr Irfan Khilji would be authorized to talk to the media regarding dengue cases.

