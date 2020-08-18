VC constitutes a dialogue committee to resolve SALUTA issues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Tuesday has constituted a dialogue committee to resolve the matters of SALUTA.

According to a spokesman of the university, such committee was consisted of Advocate Manzoor Hussain Larik, Dean Faculty of Law as Convener, Prof Dr Maqsood Zia Shah, Director Ghotki Campus, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Mureed Hussain Ibopoto, Registrar and Nisar Ahmed Noonari, Director Finance as Members.

The committee will hold dialogue with the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers' Association (SALUTA) on the issues of non release of salaries, disbursement of leave encashment and payment of pending remuneration and medical bills.

The committee visited the spot of the protest and discussed with the representatives of SALUTA/President Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and General Secretary Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro.

The committee has assured the protesting teachers that the 50% remaining salary will be disbursed on Wednesday August 19, 2020 while the 25% of the leave encashment of last year will be disbursed on September 15, 2020 and remaining 25% will be disbursed on September 30, 2020 wherein the remuneration and medical bills will be paid up to October 31, 2020 but the SALUTA refused to end the protest and said that after the payment of 50% of remaining leave encashment of the last year they will end the online examination boycott and protest launched against the University administration.

The committee will now conduct dialogue session with teachers on Wednesday.