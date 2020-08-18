UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Constitutes A Dialogue Committee To Resolve SALUTA Issues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

VC constitutes a dialogue committee to resolve SALUTA issues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Tuesday has constituted a dialogue committee to resolve the matters of SALUTA.

According to a spokesman of the university, such committee was consisted of Advocate Manzoor Hussain Larik, Dean Faculty of Law as Convener, Prof Dr Maqsood Zia Shah, Director Ghotki Campus, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Mureed Hussain Ibopoto, Registrar and Nisar Ahmed Noonari, Director Finance as Members.

The committee will hold dialogue with the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers' Association (SALUTA) on the issues of non release of salaries, disbursement of leave encashment and payment of pending remuneration and medical bills.

The committee visited the spot of the protest and discussed with the representatives of SALUTA/President Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and General Secretary Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro.

The committee has assured the protesting teachers that the 50% remaining salary will be disbursed on Wednesday August 19, 2020 while the 25% of the leave encashment of last year will be disbursed on September 15, 2020 and remaining 25% will be disbursed on September 30, 2020 wherein the remuneration and medical bills will be paid up to October 31, 2020 but the SALUTA refused to end the protest and said that after the payment of 50% of remaining leave encashment of the last year they will end the online examination boycott and protest launched against the University administration.

The committee will now conduct dialogue session with teachers on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Protest Khairpur Ghotki Ghulam Ali August September October 2020

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

11 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

25 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

41 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

1 hour ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.