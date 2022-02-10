UrduPoint.com

VC Constitutes Committee To Probe Matter Of House Officer

February 10, 2022

VC constitutes committee to probe matter of House officer

Vice Chancellor, People's University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof. Dr. Gulshan Memon taking note of media reports about Nursing House Officer Parveen Rind has constituted a three-member committee headed by Dr. Farida Wagon to ascertain the facts of the case and take necessary legal action

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, People's University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof. Dr. Gulshan Memon taking note of media reports about Nursing House Officer Parveen Rind has constituted a three-member committee headed by Dr.

Farida Wagon to ascertain the facts of the case and take necessary legal action.

According to the notification issued by the Registrar of the University, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Farida Wagan, Prof. Dr. Qurban Ali Rahu and Associate Prof. Dr. Fauzia Shahani will be among the other members of the committee.

The university will be required to present its case to the Vice-Chancellor by February 10.

