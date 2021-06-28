VC constitutes committee to redress grievances of students

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :On recommendation of the deans committee, the Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday constituted a five-member committee to redress the grievances of students regarding slight increase in the admission fees as per decision given by the syndicate and other academic matters.

The committee will head by the Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr.

Abdullah Dayo with Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Commerce and business Administration Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi and Director Students' Affairs Dr.

Muhammad Younis Leghari as its members.

The meeting of the committee will be held tomorrow at the Registrar's Office. The students who have grievances in any regard have been advised to approach the committee.