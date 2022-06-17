UrduPoint.com

VC CUVAS Seeks Governor's Help To Get Missing Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:01 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and apprised him of the problems faced by the university during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The VC CUVAS informed the Governor that the university was being run on zero funding for the last one and half years, adding that there were no hostels for students, buses, Sui gas and canal water in the university.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan also briefed the Governor Punjab on slaughter house and Camel Research Center projects of the university.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the CUVAS was established during the previous tenure of PML-N government but unfortunately the previous government did not pay any attention to this public welfare project.

He, however, said the government would sympathetically consider the needs of the CUVAS and the problems would be resolved on priority basis and reiterated the commitment that the government would strengthen the university and make it stand on its own two feet again.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said only those nations made progress which paid special attention to education, adding that main objective of PML-N was to promote higher education in the country and all resources were being utilized for its implementation. He said the PML-N in its previous tenure had allocated huge funds for higher education.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman directed VC CUVAS to pay special attention to training and research in the university. He said that the Cholistan University could play a pivotal role in economic development of the area by promoting research in livestock sector.

