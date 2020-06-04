VC discusses semester in view of COVID- 19

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters related to the first semester of the year 2020 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The deans discussed the outcome of the meetings of their Board of Faculties that were based on the deliberations of the board members that included almost all the members of the academic council and representatives of lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors of the departments.

Based on the outcome of their meetings, the deans recommended that the university would facilitate three to five teachers from each faculty as master trainers, whose responsibility would be to train other faculty members of their faculties.

Furthermore, the deans would be responsible for nominating the master trainers. They would also monitor the training of other faculty members by the master trainers. The teachers could conduct online classes from their home.