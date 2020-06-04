UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Discusses Semester In View Of COVID- 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

VC discusses semester in view of COVID- 19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss matters related to the first semester of the year 2020 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The deans discussed the outcome of the meetings of their Board of Faculties that were based on the deliberations of the board members that included almost all the members of the academic council and representatives of lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors of the departments.

Based on the outcome of their meetings, the deans recommended that the university would facilitate three to five teachers from each faculty as master trainers, whose responsibility would be to train other faculty members of their faculties.

Furthermore, the deans would be responsible for nominating the master trainers. They would also monitor the training of other faculty members by the master trainers. The teachers could conduct online classes from their home.

Related Topics

2020 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports record 4,688 cases of Coronavirus ..

11 minutes ago

South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for S ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

2 hours ago

Middle East Quartet to Have Teleconference on Thur ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.