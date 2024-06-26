VC Distributes 237 Scholarship Cheques
Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani distributes 237 scholarship cheques among deserving students under the Ehsaas
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani distributes 237 scholarship cheques among deserving students under the Ehsaas
Undergraduate Scholarship Programme .
To make the scholarship process more transparent, Vice Chancellor Dr.
Jalbani formed a committee consisting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto
University Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Salman Bashir, Manzoor Ali
Syal, Qurban Ali Farooqui, Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli and Agha Saber
Pathan.
Speaking the ceremony Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani
said that the main task of universities is to open the doors of
thought.
He said that universities are centers of knowledge where the
mental cultivation of future architects takes place. This university,
established in the name of Shaheed Rani, is the last hope of poor
parents, where quality higher education is provided at very low fees
and scholarships. He said that the majority of students coming to the
university are from poor families. He advised the students to dream as
much as possible to move forward and try to make their dreams come
true.
