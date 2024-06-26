VC distributes 237 scholarship cheques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani distributes 237 scholarship cheques among deserving students under the Ehsaas

Undergraduate Scholarship Programme .

To make the scholarship process more transparent, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Jalbani formed a committee consisting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

University Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dr. Salman Bashir, Manzoor Ali

Syal, Qurban Ali Farooqui, Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli and Agha Saber

Pathan.

Speaking the ceremony Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani

said that the main task of universities is to open the doors of

thought.

He said that universities are centers of knowledge where the

mental cultivation of future architects takes place. This university,

established in the name of Shaheed Rani, is the last hope of poor

parents, where quality higher education is provided at very low fees

and scholarships. He said that the majority of students coming to the

university are from poor families. He advised the students to dream as

much as possible to move forward and try to make their dreams come

true.

