VC distributes certificates among graduates of different courses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Over 171 male and female students of Batch-1 of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur were awarded certificates on completion of six-month courses in 13 different trades.

The certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Vice-Chancellor Secretariat of the varsity, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Students had completed courses in different trades, including civil engineering, solar technician, mobile repairing, health & safety, petroleum technology and others.

This first technical university of Sindh provides skill training with a monthly stipend of Rs. 5000.

While distributing the certificates to the students, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, highlighted the importance of technical education and said that it was the need of the present era.