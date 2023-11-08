Open Menu

VC Distributes Laptops Among Students Under PM's Laptop Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 06:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali on Wednesday distributed laptops among the students of the varsity under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

According to a university spokesman, the laptops were distributed among 530 male and female students of Ph.D, M.Phil and Bachelor’s Degree Programmes in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the central auditorium.

The Regional Director Higher education Commission Islamabad Javed Memon, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Aneel Kumar and Registrar Lachman Das Sothar were also present on the occasion.

