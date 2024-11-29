Open Menu

VC Distributes PM's Appreciation Letters Among Youths

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

VC distributes PM's appreciation letters among Youths

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushik on Friday distributed Prime Minister's appreciation letters among the members of SALU Green Youth Movement Club (GYM Club) at the Syndicate hall of the university.

Members who received appreciation letters included Club's Focal Person Female Dr Shaista Pathan, Club's Focal Person Male Dr. Ameer Ahmed Mirbahar, Captain, Vice Captain and other members.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad sent these letters to SALU which were signed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor also appreciated the members of GYM Club and encouraged them to continue the environment friendly activities.

He said that the appreciation letters signed by the Prime Minister are a wonderful motivation for the Club's members to continue their good work,

The VC said that the Green Youth Movement is a nationwide initiative that aims to engage young people in environmental activities and promote eco-friendly practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Young Male Khairpur HEC

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

2 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

17 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

17 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

17 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

17 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

17 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

17 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan