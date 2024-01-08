VC Dr Khalil expresses sorrow over death of Anita Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Vice Chsncellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of fa­mous columnist Anita Shah.

In a statement, the Vice Chancellor said that the deceased was considered with respect and honour in the social fabric of the society.

He condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.