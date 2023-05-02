UrduPoint.com

VC Dr Khalil Ibupoto Distributes Cheques Among Students

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 08:19 PM

VC Dr Khalil Ibupoto distributes cheques among students

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday distributed cheques among four students of the Institute of Computer Science who received the scholarship cheques from the IGNITE National Grassroots ICT Research Initiative (NGIRI) worth Rs. 79,220.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, VC Dr Ibupoto said that this was the age of innovation and novelty. "You must concentrate on the academic pursuit and research and development," he added.

The vice chancellor applauded the generous financial support extended by the IGNITE in this noble cause. He said, "We are committed to providing quality education and training to the students, besides building their capacity so they could contribute positively to society.

Director ORIC, Prof Dr Samina Rajper briefed about the procedure for the award of the scholarship. She said during the current year, the ORIC had submitted 22 projects to the IGNITE NGIRI for the Financial Year 2022-23. She commended the efforts of the vice chancellor in the enhancement of the skills of students and also strengthening the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC).

Mehtab Memon, Misbah Muneer Bhutto, Attaullah Narejo and Abdul Qayoom were the cheque recipents.

