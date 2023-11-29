VC Dr Khalil Ibupoto expresses sorrow over demise of ANG Abbasi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of an eminent irrigation expert A.N.G Abbasi.

The VC in his condolence message said that ANG Abbassi played a vital role in the improvement of the irrigation system of the country and his report regarding water was still popular.

He said that the services of A.N.G Abbasi for the uplift of agriculture of Sindh particularly were laudable.