VC Dr Khalil Ibupoto visits exams centers in Sukkur, Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto along with SALU officials on Monday visited different examinations centers including Government Girls Degree College, Sukkur, Agha Nizamuddin College, Governmental Hussain Shah degree College, Rohri and Government Superior Science College Khairpur to monitor on going annual Examinations of Bachelor of Arts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that providing a conducive learning environment to the students are the responsibility of the University and the SALU fulfills its responsibility in the best possible ways.

He said that students are the asset of the nation and we are determined to polish their talent and mold them into better and responsible citizens of the country.