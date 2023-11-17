VC Dr Khalil underlines importance of education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Friday stressed students to check measures for the promotion of education and research.

Speaking to a delegation of students, the vice chancellor underscored the paramount importance of education as the cornerstone for societal advancement and prosperity.

Dr Ibupoto wished the students to critically assess the accuracy of the information on social media before accepting it. He also urged students to discourage the spread of hatred.