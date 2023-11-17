Open Menu

VC Dr Khalil Underlines Importance Of Education

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

VC Dr Khalil underlines importance of education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Friday stressed students to check measures for the promotion of education and research.

Speaking to a delegation of students, the vice chancellor underscored the paramount importance of education as the cornerstone for societal advancement and prosperity.

Dr Ibupoto wished the students to critically assess the accuracy of the information on social media before accepting it. He also urged students to discourage the spread of hatred.

Related Topics

Education Social Media Khairpur

Recent Stories

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

11 minutes ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

14 minutes ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

22 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

1 hour ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan