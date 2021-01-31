UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Ecoles Des Cadres Agrees For Cooperation With Pakistan's Educational Institutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

VC Ecoles des Cadres agrees for cooperation with Pakistan's educational institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Ecoles des Cadres university, Nene Amadou looked forward a cooperation with Pakistan's educational institutes in the filed of Medical and technical Sciences.

He discussed the matters of mutual cooperation with ambassador of Pakistan at Niger during a meeting, said a press release received here.

The ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey received the Vice Chancellor of Ecoles des Cadres at Pakistan Embassy.

He briefed the Director General about Pakistan Universities and institutes.

He also pointed cooperation in various fields of education such as in Medical Sciences, technology, architecture and Art.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan. He expected to have cooperation with Pakistan institutes regarding projects in Medical and technical Sciences. He also invited ambassador to visit Ecoles des Cadres.

The ambassador accepted the request besides inviting him for a visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Visit Niger Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

7 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

7 minutes ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid chairs Board of Directors meetin ..

7 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.