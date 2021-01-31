(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Ecoles des Cadres university, Nene Amadou looked forward a cooperation with Pakistan's educational institutes in the filed of Medical and technical Sciences.

He discussed the matters of mutual cooperation with ambassador of Pakistan at Niger during a meeting, said a press release received here.

The ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey received the Vice Chancellor of Ecoles des Cadres at Pakistan Embassy.

He briefed the Director General about Pakistan Universities and institutes.

He also pointed cooperation in various fields of education such as in Medical Sciences, technology, architecture and Art.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan. He expected to have cooperation with Pakistan institutes regarding projects in Medical and technical Sciences. He also invited ambassador to visit Ecoles des Cadres.

The ambassador accepted the request besides inviting him for a visit to Pakistan.