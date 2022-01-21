VC emphasizes adopting latest agriculture cultivation methods

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri has emphasized upon the growers to adopt latest methods of crop cultivation so they could be able to achieve maximum yield per acre and improve their socio economic condition.

The era of traditional farming is now over and the world has shifted to modern machinery for large scale farming, he said and added, gradually the technology will be fully implemented in farming.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of the training course on "Tractor mechanics and performance" for graduating Agricultural Engineers, jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University, Pakistan Society for Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) and International Agricultural Engineering Manufacturing Company CNHI Services at Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Friday.

The vice chancellor said that agricultural machinery has an importance in the world from sowing to harvesting and for maintaining the standards of agricultural products for export.

The progressive farmers have adopted new technology for spray, water management and use of energy resources during farming, he said and added, full attention is being paid in developed countries to the training of farmers through agricultural engineers.

In developed countries, he said modern machinery is used for large scale farming as well as for use of fertilizer, packaging and transportation while various countries including China have developed small machinery for small farming for developing countries.

Pakistan Society for Agricultural Engineering (PSAE) President and Focal Person of CNHI Services in Pakistan Engr. Mansoor Rizvi said that there was a need to promote the importance of agricultural engineering in the country. The training of agricultural engineers is essential for achieving better agricultural production, maintaining product quality and saving time, he added.

The Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Naimatullah Leghari informed that 150 graduates and undergraduates were trained from this training programme to operate various tractor and tractor driven agricultural machinery and equipment.

Prof. Dr. Altaf Siyal said that many new tools and monitoring tools have been invented in agricultural engineering from which information about agriculture, weather, water management, soil, climate and various climatic hazards can be obtained.

The organizer of the program Dr. Mehmood Leghari and chairman of Department of Energy and Environment, representatives of Al Ghazi Tractor Company Syed Muhammad Usman Saleem, Muhammad Salman and others also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor also distributed shields and certificates among the trainees and management.