UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Emphasizes Imparting Education In Mother Tongue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:14 PM

VC emphasizes imparting education in mother tongue

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan on Wednesday said that imparting education in mother tongue was key to success and enhancing learning process of students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan on Wednesday said that imparting education in mother tongue was key to success and enhancing learning process of students.

He was speaking as chief guest at prize distribution ceremony of essay competition, "KP Youth Role in national development" here at a school.

He said that more than 150 languages were spoken and understood in the country which was our national asset.

"Promoting local languages is guarantee to our progress,' he remarked.

On the occasion the students from across the province participated in the competition.

The VC said that holding such competition would enhance writing and innovative skills of youth and would give them opportunities to freely express their thoughts on national issues.

Later the VC distributed prizes among winner students; the first prize was won by Rafiya Javed from Hari Pur while Ijaz from Mansehra and Imama Ruhani from Mardan secured second and third prizes respectively.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Tongue Mansehra Mardan Progress From

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

14 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

14 minutes ago

Putin Says to Introduce High-Speed Internet Throug ..

8 seconds ago

Boeing delivery of commercial jets lowest in more ..

10 seconds ago

NAVTTC to establish 50 smart class rooms with supp ..

11 seconds ago

Putin Says Russia Should Remain Strong Presidentia ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.