VC emphasizes imparting education in mother tongue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan on Wednesday said that imparting education in mother tongue was key to success and enhancing learning process of students.

He was speaking as chief guest at prize distribution ceremony of essay competition, "KP Youth Role in national development" here at a school.

He said that more than 150 languages were spoken and understood in the country which was our national asset.

"Promoting local languages is guarantee to our progress,' he remarked.

On the occasion the students from across the province participated in the competition.

The VC said that holding such competition would enhance writing and innovative skills of youth and would give them opportunities to freely express their thoughts on national issues.

Later the VC distributed prizes among winner students; the first prize was won by Rafiya Javed from Hari Pur while Ijaz from Mansehra and Imama Ruhani from Mardan secured second and third prizes respectively.