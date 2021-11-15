VC emphasizes upon teachers to focus on quality education, research

Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar on Monday emphasized upon teachers to focus more on quality education and research as well as best training of students so that they could become useful citizens and serve the country and nation after graduation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar on Monday emphasized upon teachers to focus more on quality education and research as well as best training of students so that they could become useful citizens and serve the country and nation after graduation.

Presiding over the 46th Academic Council Meeting of the varsity held here, he said that Agricultural University Peshawar has produced several experts in the field of agriculture who were playing an excellent role in the field of education as well as in the development of agriculture and livestock management at national and provincial levels.

Earlier, the council meeting discussed various affairs of the university and took decisions. The meeting was attended by the Faculty Deans, Directors, Chairmen, Registrar and Professors.