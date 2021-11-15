UrduPoint.com

VC Emphasizes Upon Teachers To Focus On Quality Education, Research

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

VC emphasizes upon teachers to focus on quality education, research

Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar on Monday emphasized upon teachers to focus more on quality education and research as well as best training of students so that they could become useful citizens and serve the country and nation after graduation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar on Monday emphasized upon teachers to focus more on quality education and research as well as best training of students so that they could become useful citizens and serve the country and nation after graduation.

Presiding over the 46th Academic Council Meeting of the varsity held here, he said that Agricultural University Peshawar has produced several experts in the field of agriculture who were playing an excellent role in the field of education as well as in the development of agriculture and livestock management at national and provincial levels.

Earlier, the council meeting discussed various affairs of the university and took decisions. The meeting was attended by the Faculty Deans, Directors, Chairmen, Registrar and Professors.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Agriculture Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Brazilian President discuss coo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Brazilian President discuss cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous g ..

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

43 seconds ago
 Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria by Phone - Defense ..

49 seconds ago
 Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's B ..

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Take Part in Presidentia ..

25 minutes ago
 Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

25 minutes ago
 US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported fro ..

US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported from Myanmar: junta

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.