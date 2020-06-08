UrduPoint.com
VC Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Mother Of Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

VC expresses condolence over death of mother of Minister

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui has expressed his deep grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic education, Punjab, Raja Rashid Hafeez.

The VC Sukkur IBA, in his condolence message issued here on Monday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family.

He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the grieved family.

