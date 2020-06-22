UrduPoint.com
VC Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Nisar Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Vice chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Monday has expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Vice chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Monday has expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

Dr Shah, in his condolence message issued here, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the grieved family.

