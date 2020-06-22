VC expresses condolence over death of Nisar Siddiqui

Vice chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Monday has expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Vice chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Monday has expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

Dr Shah, in his condolence message issued here, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the grieved family.