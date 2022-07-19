VC expresses sorrow over death of Sarmad Chandio

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous poet and Intel­lectural Sarmad Chandio.

He said that the deceased had expertise in Sindhi, urdu, Siraiki, Balochi, Farsi, and Arabic languages. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.