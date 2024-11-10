VC Faisalabad University For Collaboration In Advancement Of High Education
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), highlighted the importance of collaboration in the advancement of higher education in Pakistan.
During a recent meet-up with alumni of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, he emphasized the need for building strong partnerships, enhancing alumni networks, and learning from one another’s experiences and expertise to drive progress in the education sector.
The event saw active participation from alumni who shared their valuable suggestions on improving higher education standards.
They assured the Vice Chancellor of their full support and cooperation in these collective efforts, reinforcing the commitment to creating a more robust academic community for the future of Pakistan.
The exchange of ideas during the meet-up underscored the vital role of alumni in shaping the future of education and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.
Muhammad Murtaza Noor,an active alumni of QAU and Advisor COMSTECH, was also present on the occasion.
