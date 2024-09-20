VC Federal Urdu University Visits Health Camp
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari visited the camp on obesity and back pain held at the FUUAST Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus here Friday.
The Department of Medicine FUUAST Gulshan Iqbal Campus organized the camp in collaboration with Avicenna Institute of Health and Emerging Sciences.
CEO Avicenna Institute, Dr. Hakeem Muhammad Asif along with his team participated in the medical camp.
Dr. Hakeem Muhammad Asif on the occasion highlighted the efficacy of treatment by food in detail.
A large number of students, non-teaching staff and teachers received useful advice in the camp.
Vice Chancellor FUUAST Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari visited and appreciated the efforts of the committee for organizing the camp.
He said that such camps should be organized regularly to facilitate the students, non-teaching staff and teachers.
Dr. Azizuddin, Dr. Fozia Haq, Dr. Lubna Bashir Shoaib Ahmed, Mahmood ul Rehman along with other team member served in the medical camp.
Recent Stories
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University hosts art exhibition27 seconds ago
-
Two murder accused arrested in Wah35 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio program head shows concern over campaign's output37 seconds ago
-
Tourism deptt earns over Rs 97mln from rental properties: KP Adviser44 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi praises security forces to thwart terrorist attack in Waziristan46 seconds ago
-
IHC orders investigation into illegal arrest of 3 citizens21 minutes ago
-
Journalists in Press Gallery play pivotal role in disseminating NA proceedings: Speaker21 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects PTI leader's plea for protective bail41 minutes ago
-
CPWD organises wedding ceremony of two couples41 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on PTI founder's bail petition41 minutes ago
-
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutions. Provincial Minis ..50 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP, CIA team Mirpurkhas, SHO Sindhri suspended over allegations of extrajudicial killing, PA i ..51 minutes ago