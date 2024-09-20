VC Federal Urdu University visits health camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari visited the camp on obesity and back pain held at the FUUAST Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus here Friday.

The Department of Medicine FUUAST Gulshan Iqbal Campus organized the camp in collaboration with Avicenna Institute of Health and Emerging Sciences.

CEO Avicenna Institute, Dr. Hakeem Muhammad Asif along with his team participated in the medical camp.

Dr. Hakeem Muhammad Asif on the occasion highlighted the efficacy of treatment by food in detail.

A large number of students, non-teaching staff and teachers received useful advice in the camp.

Vice Chancellor FUUAST Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari visited and appreciated the efforts of the committee for organizing the camp.

He said that such camps should be organized regularly to facilitate the students, non-teaching staff and teachers.

Dr. Azizuddin, Dr. Fozia Haq, Dr. Lubna Bashir Shoaib Ahmed, Mahmood ul Rehman along with other team member served in the medical camp.