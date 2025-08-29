Open Menu

VC FJWU Assigned Additional Charge Of VC RWU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

VC FJWU assigned additional charge of VC RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, has been given the additional charge of VC Rawalpindi Women University (RWU).

According to the official notification, the additional charge will continue for three months or until the appointment of RWU's permanent Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza previously has served as Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University. She earned her PhD in Plant Molecular Biology from the University of Cambridge, UK, and completed her postdoctoral research at the University of North Carolina, USA.

She has received numerous national and international awards for her academic and research contributions, including the Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan academy of Sciences Gold Medal (2008), and HEC Best Young Research Scholar Award (2009).

The post of VC RWU has been vacant since Dr. Anila Kamal completed her tenure in July.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

6 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

9 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

18 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

18 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

18 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

18 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

18 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan