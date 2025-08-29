VC FJWU assigned additional charge of VC RWU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, has been given the additional charge of VC Rawalpindi Women University (RWU).

According to the official notification, the additional charge will continue for three months or until the appointment of RWU's permanent Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza previously has served as Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University. She earned her PhD in Plant Molecular Biology from the University of Cambridge, UK, and completed her postdoctoral research at the University of North Carolina, USA.

She has received numerous national and international awards for her academic and research contributions, including the Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan academy of Sciences Gold Medal (2008), and HEC Best Young Research Scholar Award (2009).

The post of VC RWU has been vacant since Dr. Anila Kamal completed her tenure in July.