VC FUUAST thanks Edhi Foundation for delivering relief goods to flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin on Monday expressed gratitude to Chief of Edhi Welfare Foundation Faisal Edhi for facilitating FUUAST's team to deliver relief goods to the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan.

The Acting VC FUUAST along with Faisal Edhi distributed certificates of appreciation on behalf of the Urdu University among the teachers and students for collecting relief goods for the flood victims in a ceremony here; said a spokesperson of the FUUAST.

FUUAST team led by focal person Dr. Sehar Afshan comprised Dr. Maryam Shafiq, Dr. Kausar Yasmin, Dr. Lubna Bashir, Dr. Nusrat Jabeen, students, non-teaching staff and others have collected the relief goods for flood victims.

The Acting VC FUUAST thanked Faisal Edhi for encouraging the team of FUUAST in their relief efforts for flood victims.

The cooperation of Edhi Welfare in delivering goods to the flood victims on behalf of Urdu University is a matter of pride for the varsity, he added.

Prof. Dr. M. Ziauddin also paid glowing tributes to Dr. Sehar Afshan and her whole team for their untiring efforts to help the flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Edhi expressed joy on the enthusiasm exhibited by the students and teachers in collection of relief goods.

Later, Faisal Edhi exchanged views with the students during visit to the Microbiology laboratory of the Federal Urdu University.