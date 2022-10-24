VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on Osteoporosis in varsity

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Department of Microbiology, Medical Microbiology Association of Pakistan and Dr. Farah Essa Academy jointly launched a major awareness campaign regarding Osteoporosis at the FUUAST here on Monday

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Department of Microbiology, Medical Microbiology Association of Pakistan and Dr. Farah Essa academy jointly launched a major awareness campaign regarding Osteoporosis at the FUUAST here on Monday.

Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin participated in the awareness programme and encouraged President Medical Microbiology Association of Pakistan Sikander Khan Sherwani for holding the event.

He said that Osteoporosis is becoming a serious problem and organizing such awareness programmes in the university is good.

On this occasion, Acting Registrar Prof. Dr. Zarina Ali said that this disease is increasing among the women and this effort of Sikander Sherwani is very important because it gives the students an opportunity to get their bones examined and they also got a chance to discuss it with a doctor so that they can take care of their health.

President of the Department of Microbiology, Dr.

Ms. Zeba Imran said that Osteoporosis is a disease that spreads through bones, and it affects daily routines a lot.

She said that young teachers are always trying to provide better education and training to male and female students.

Event Organizer Sikander Sherwani said that bone density is the second most important problem in the world after heart diseases. It is the second biggest problem related to human health, he said.

He informed that 9.9 million people in Pakistan have Osteoporosis and around 7.2% of women suffer from it.

The doctors examined the students during the event and guided them how to take care of their bones to improve their lives, he added.

A large number of teaching and non-teaching employees and students participated in the programme.

At the end of the programme, Sikandar Sherwani presented a bouquet to Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin.

Sikander Sherwani also presented a shield to Prof. Dr. Zareena Ali.

