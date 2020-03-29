KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Federal urdu University of Science, Arts and Technology (FUUSAT), Dr. Arif Zubair on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to form Corona Relief Tiger Force as a right step to tackle the Coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, Dr Arif Zubair has appealed to young people across the country to volunteer in this Tiger Force.

He specifically called on Urdu University teachers, non-teaching staff and students to be a part of the Tiger Force.

Dr. Arif Zubair added that in this difficult situation, it is the responsibility of the teachers, staff and students to carry out the task of raising awareness among the people to contain Coronavirus.

He said that the current global crisis caused due to outbreak of COVID-19 required that the education and the research be given top priority worldwide.

Dr Arif said that the situation arising from the Coronavirus breakout has surfaced new problems in the field of medicine, economy as well as in the fields of social studies, laws and technology.

New aspects and avenues have also been introduced in the relations between states, international organizations and the public, he added.

He said that to introduce online education, a permanent feature of the curriculum in higher education has also become imperative.

Dr. Arif Zubair said that social distance is the only solution for the eradication of the virus and it is the responsibility of the youth in particular to set a practical example for themselves and to raise awareness among others in the society.

He said that the teachers and the students of biological sciences in the universities of Pakistan are performing research to develop the vaccine of Coronavirus and expressed his hope that these efforts will be getting success in near future.