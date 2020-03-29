UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC FUUSAT Lauds PM's Step To Form Corona Relief Tiger Force

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

VC FUUSAT lauds PM's step to form Corona Relief Tiger Force

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Federal urdu University of Science, Arts and Technology (FUUSAT), Dr. Arif Zubair on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to form Corona Relief Tiger Force as a right step to tackle the Coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, Dr Arif Zubair has appealed to young people across the country to volunteer in this Tiger Force.

He specifically called on Urdu University teachers, non-teaching staff and students to be a part of the Tiger Force.

Dr. Arif Zubair added that in this difficult situation, it is the responsibility of the teachers, staff and students to carry out the task of raising awareness among the people to contain Coronavirus.

He said that the current global crisis caused due to outbreak of COVID-19 required that the education and the research be given top priority worldwide.

Dr Arif said that the situation arising from the Coronavirus breakout has surfaced new problems in the field of medicine, economy as well as in the fields of social studies, laws and technology.

New aspects and avenues have also been introduced in the relations between states, international organizations and the public, he added.

He said that to introduce online education, a permanent feature of the curriculum in higher education has also become imperative.

Dr. Arif Zubair said that social distance is the only solution for the eradication of the virus and it is the responsibility of the youth in particular to set a practical example for themselves and to raise awareness among others in the society.

He said that the teachers and the students of biological sciences in the universities of Pakistan are performing research to develop the vaccine of Coronavirus and expressed his hope that these efforts will be getting success in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Education Young Sunday Federal Urdu University From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

1 hour ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

2 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.