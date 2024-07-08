Open Menu

VC GCU Attends US Independence Day Event

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:49 PM

VC GCU attends US Independence day event

Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Dr Tayaba Zarif on the invitation of the US Embassy have attended a ceremony to mark 248th Independence day of the United States of America

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Dr Tayaba Zarif on the invitation of the US Embassy have attended a ceremony to mark 248th Independence day of the United States of America.

According to a Spokesman, the Vice Chancellor besides attending the ceremony also called on Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and US ambassador Donald bloom.

Dr.

Tayaba Zarif reviewed possibilities of the opportunities in the field of education and research.

It was pertinent to mention that an English access programme was continued in Government College of University Hyderabad in collaboration with US Embassy and US ambassadors had also graced the inauguration ceremony.

Dr.Tayaba Zarif on the occasion said that America is so advanced in the field of education and research, however we should have work in this connection and participation in US Independence day celebration was a part of this initiative.

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal Education Hyderabad Independence United States GCU Government

Recent Stories

CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepa ..

CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan

3 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

1 minute ago
 Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to ad ..

Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges

1 minute ago
 ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in ..

ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case

1 minute ago
 Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associate ..

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates

18 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..

18 minutes ago
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

33 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

37 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

37 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

37 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

37 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrest ..

Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan