VC GCU attends US Independence day event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Dr Tayaba Zarif on the invitation of the US Embassy have attended a ceremony to mark 248th Independence day of the United States of America.

According to a Spokesman, the Vice Chancellor besides attending the ceremony also called on Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and US ambassador Donald bloom.

Tayaba Zarif reviewed possibilities of the opportunities in the field of education and research.

It was pertinent to mention that an English access programme was continued in Government College of University Hyderabad in collaboration with US Embassy and US ambassadors had also graced the inauguration ceremony.

Dr.Tayaba Zarif on the occasion said that America is so advanced in the field of education and research, however we should have work in this connection and participation in US Independence day celebration was a part of this initiative.