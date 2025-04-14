VC GCU Meets Chairman HEC Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad, Professor Dr. Amjad Ali Arain, held an important meeting with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission- HEC Islamabad, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, to discuss key university matters and ongoing academic developments.
During the meeting, Professor Dr. Amjad Ali Arain apprised the Chairman of the recent progress and initiatives undertaken at GC University Hyderabad to enhance the quality of education, infrastructure, and research culture.
He highlighted the university’s strategic goals, achievements, and future plans aimed at fostering academic excellence.
Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, appreciated the efforts and commitment of the Vice Chancellor and expressed full support for the university’s vision.
He assured continued collaboration and assistance from HEC in the advancement of higher education at GC University Hyderabad.
The visit reflects GC University Hyderabad’s dedication to building strong partnerships with HEC to further strengthen its academic and administrative capabilities.
APP/nsm
