VC GCUF Dies In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

VC GCUF dies in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Government College University, Faisalabad Prof Dr Shahid Kamal died in a road accident near Sahianwala interchange,motorway M-4 on Monday.

According to motorway police here,he was traveling from Lahore to Faisalabad when the tyre of his car burst, followed by the collision with an oil tanker from the rear side. Consequently, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal and driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries. The rescue team of motorway shifted them to Allied Hospital where VC succumbed to his injuries while the driver was under treatment.

He would be buried at a graveyard in Lahore.

A spokesperson to the university Dr Imran Muslim said that the academic activities in the university will remain suspended till March 15.

The faculty and students have expressed heartfelt sorrow over the demise of the head of the university.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal joined as the Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad on July 24, 2019.

He was a prominent, internationally acknowledged name in the field of Statistics.He earned his PhD in Applied Biostatistics from the University of Exeter, Devon, UK, and had teaching,research and administrative experience spanning more than 30 years encompassing Applied Biostatistics, Design and Analysis of Experiments, Regression and Econometrics, business Statistics, Computer Applications & Programming and in diverse fields of Statistical Applications.

He also served as Dean, Director, Principal, Professor at University of the Punjab, Lahore and initiated many master degree programs at the university.

He developed many institutes and center's including Operation Research Centre and Statistical Databank.

He was the author of two books and also contributed a great number of research articles in reputable national and international research journals.

