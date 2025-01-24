VC GCUWS Organises Plantation Drive
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Under the leadership of Vice chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, students from Psychology and Textile Design organised plantation drive under civics and community engagement course with supervision of Ms. Rabail Tanveer.
The purpose of the activity is to sensitise and motivate students to put their efforts in making the earth favourable place to live and be an active Citizen of Pakistan.
The event was possible and successful due to the support of Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj (Chairman Sociology and Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences) along with Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil (Chairperson Psychology and Raza-ur-Rehman Chairperson Fine Arts department.
Moreover Dr. Rashid Hafeez Chairperson English Department, Dr. Shehbaz English department, Dr. Umair Ashraf Sociology department, Saba Javed from Sociology department and Uzma from Psychology visited and interacted with students.
