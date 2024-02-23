VC GCWUS Inaugurates Plantation Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A plantation campaign, flower exhibition and cultural show were inaugurated by
Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin
Fatima Rizvi on Friday.
Various entertainment programmes will be organized for students in the cultural festival.
Ten thousand saplings will be planted in Imam Bibi campus which will increase
beauty of the campus.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said the purpose of planting
trees was to create a better environment and a greener Pakistan for future generations. It would also help in controlling air pollution and rising temperature, she added.
She said extra-curricular activities were also being organized for students so that they could have
an opportunity to have fun with their studies.
