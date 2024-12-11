Open Menu

VC GCWUS Visits USKT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, along with Registrar GCWUS Ijaz Ahmad and , Public Relations Officer GCWUS Rana Adnan Shahzad visited the University of Sialkot (USKT).

During the visit, they had the pleasure of meeting with Chairman board of Governors University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzoor and Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.

Several important measures were discussed to develop cooperation between the two esteemed institutions. Key areas of focus included academic collaborations, innovation and technology, sustainable energy initiatives and community engagement.

More Stories From Pakistan